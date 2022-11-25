JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 533,793 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 895.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $60,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

