JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $63,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AQUA opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.