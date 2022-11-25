JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 815,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $66,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.9 %

OSK stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.