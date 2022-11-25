JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $61,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.48 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

