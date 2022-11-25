JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,994 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,994 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $57,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after buying an additional 2,099,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $118.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

