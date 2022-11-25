JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 30,266 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Douglas Dynamics worth $61,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 121,873 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE PLOW opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $878.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 76.82%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

