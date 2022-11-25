JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $67,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 191,701 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 7,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

