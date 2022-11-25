JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $61,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 32.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $17,467,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $12,974,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 646,539 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

