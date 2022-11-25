JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,134,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $58,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMK stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AssetMark Financial Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on AMK. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.