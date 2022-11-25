JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $58,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 43.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Option Care Health stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

