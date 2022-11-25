JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $55,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $232.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.12 and its 200 day moving average is $226.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

