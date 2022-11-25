Justin Leong Sells 3,777 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RMD opened at $229.34 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $3,038,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $2,205,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

