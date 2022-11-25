KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $14.07

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.61. KE shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 55,114 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

KE Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 53.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

