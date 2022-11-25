Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after acquiring an additional 98,829 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after acquiring an additional 736,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 133,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.63 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

