KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lessened by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.