Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 212.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

