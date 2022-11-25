Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Sells $712,239.88 in Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

