KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Set at $45.50 by Credit Suisse Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $45.50 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

KKR opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

