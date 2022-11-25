Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,851 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $27,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 332.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.