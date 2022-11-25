KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 244.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $56,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $25.10 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.