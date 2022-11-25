Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Set at $450.00 by Evercore ISI

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $450.00 price target by Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

LRCX stock opened at $461.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.57. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

