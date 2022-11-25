Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $760,838 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.