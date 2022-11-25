Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $1,599,678.90 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $81.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after acquiring an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

