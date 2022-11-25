Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Laureate Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 139,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Laureate Education had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.34 million. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

