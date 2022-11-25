Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $419.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

