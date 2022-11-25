Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semrush alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Insider Activity at Semrush

Semrush Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,960.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,960.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,609.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,813 shares of company stock worth $957,383 over the last ninety days. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.52 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.