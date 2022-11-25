Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.52 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
