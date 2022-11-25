Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 787 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrueBlue Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TBI stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $575.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

