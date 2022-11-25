Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

