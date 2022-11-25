Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 51.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in DXC Technology by 468.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 412,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $8,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $29.61 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

