Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,768 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.2 %

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

