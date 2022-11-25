Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,643 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $134,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $139,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $247,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MYOV opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myovant Sciences

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $66,807.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $422,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

