Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in The RMR Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in The RMR Group by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,561 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

