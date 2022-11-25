Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 538,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after buying an additional 230,829 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 544,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 206,266 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 641,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 197,170 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 0.0 %

CSTL opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,457 shares of company stock valued at $632,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

