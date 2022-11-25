Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $480,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 31.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 45,340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 814,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.77 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

