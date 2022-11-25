Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 308 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $134.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market cap of $763.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.71. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $137.20.
United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.
About United States Lime & Minerals
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Lime & Minerals (USLM)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.