Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 308 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $52,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $134.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market cap of $763.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.71. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $137.20.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

