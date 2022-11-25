Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 4,492 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.63. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

CNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

