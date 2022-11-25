Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $56,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Solo Brands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Solo Brands stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.90 million and a P/E ratio of -52.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

