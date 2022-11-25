Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,383 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 8.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iHeartMedia Price Performance
NASDAQ IHRT opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.64. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia
In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
iHeartMedia Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).
