Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 148,775 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. OTR Global reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

