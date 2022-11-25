Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $65,000 Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $357.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

