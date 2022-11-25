Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 886.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $31.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.