Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

