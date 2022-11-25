Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $75,000 Stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XOMA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,038.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783,834 shares in the company, valued at $30,021,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOMA stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $291.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.83. XOMA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

