Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut HF Foods Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

HF Foods Group Stock Down 3.6 %

About HF Foods Group

Shares of HFFG opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

