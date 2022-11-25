Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $50,044,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,293 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 162.4% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 110.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,954 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
