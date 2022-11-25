Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $50,044,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,293 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 162.4% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 110.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,954 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kyndryl Trading Up 4.4 %

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.