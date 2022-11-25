Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OLP opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $502.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.26%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

