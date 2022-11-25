Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in HealthStream by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 7.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 72,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.08 million, a PE ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.50. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

