Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,005,455 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

