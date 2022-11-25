Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $2.11 on Friday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

