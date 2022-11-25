Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 847,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 505,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 225,175 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
